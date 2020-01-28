Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

False Advertising have released a new single ahead of their tour with Gender Roles

'Uncomfortable' is out today.
Published: 12:01 pm, January 28, 2020
False Advertising have released a new single ahead of their tour with Gender Roles

False Advertising have released a new single ahead of their tour with Gender Roles.

'Uncomfortable' is out today, following on from the recent release of their album 'Brainfreeze', which is also out now through Alcopop! Records.

"We absolutely can't wait to head out with Gender Roles," says Jen. "It's going to be so much grunge and fuzz and good vibes and we're looking forward to returning to some of our favourite places in the UK."

Check out 'Uncomfortable' below; the band will also play 2000trees this summer.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Have a gander at LOADS of photos from Slipknot and Behemoth's massive show at London's O2 Arena
Grayscale are gonna play their first ever UK headline shows this May
100 acts have joined the line-up for The Great Escape, including Conjurer
Check out Higher Power's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Rancid, Slipknot, Alkaline Trio and more
NOBRO are going to release their new EP 'Sick Hustle' this spring
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing