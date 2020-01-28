Listen

'Uncomfortable' is out today.

False Advertising have released a new single ahead of their tour with Gender Roles.

'Uncomfortable' is out today, following on from the recent release of their album 'Brainfreeze', which is also out now through Alcopop! Records.

"We absolutely can't wait to head out with Gender Roles," says Jen. "It's going to be so much grunge and fuzz and good vibes and we're looking forward to returning to some of our favourite places in the UK."

Check out 'Uncomfortable' below; the band will also play 2000trees this summer.