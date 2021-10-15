False Advertising are back with a new single, 'Personal Space'

Listen

Released through Alcopop Records, it's their first new original music in two years, following on their 'Ice Cream Sundae' covers EP earlier this year.

Published: 10:06 am, October 19, 2021

False Advertising have revealed a brand new single 'Personal Space'.

Singer and guitarist Jen Hingley explains: "It's funny that 'Personal Space', a song originally been written about wanting to build self confidence, has now taken on a double meaning in light of the pandemic. I'm sure everyone has felt walked over, overlooked and like you're forever being told to take up less space and make less fuss, I'm really tired of those feelings and hoped that by sarcastically shouting about them it might go some way towards empowering myself and others to stand up for ourselves. Or, people might simply interpret the song as being about a trip to the supermarket during the pandemic and trying to maintain social distance, it works for that too!"

The band released their most recent album 'Brainfreeze' at the end of 2019, but were forced to put a pause on things due to the pandemic. "Whilst it felt like a lot of bands immediately adapted to their new online surroundings and carried on, we really did find it hard to find a sense of our own purpose in it all, so we went quiet on the surface," Jen explains.

"After a bit of time passed, behind the scenes we regrouped and started to write, record, and collaborate on new material remotely. This was a much slower process compared to having everyone together in a studio, but an approach that has yielded some surprising results that we’re reasonably excited about; especially now we’re finally back playing together and I’m struggling to re-master the art of playing a guitar standing up. 'Personal Space' is the first taste of this sort of thing and we’re thrilled to be getting back out there and sharing it with the world."