False Advertising and Ditz are heading out on a co-headline tour early next year

On tour

They'll be performing throughout January and February.

Published: 10:15 am, September 02, 2020

False Advertising and Ditz (pictured) are heading out on a co-headline tour.

The two Alcopop! labelmates will hit the road in January and February 2021, with tickets on sale from 10am on Friday 4th September.

False Advertising vocalist Jen Hingley says: “With the best of intentions and the utmost excitement, we are impeccably thrilled to be announcing our tour with DITZ next year, where we hope to visit a number of incredible independent venues across the country that for very obvious and necessary reasons have had to stay all too silent this year. We have months and months of energy stored up, and can't want to get back on stage to unleash all of that alongside one of the loudest and best bands I have ever had the pleasure of hearing!”

DITZ vocalist Callum Francis adds: “By the time January rolls around we’re not going to have played a show for nearly a year. We can’t wait to get on the road with our label mates False Advertising in the new year. Long live live music!”

The dates are as follows:



JANUARY

25 Bristol - The Louisiana

26 Birmingham - Hare and Hounds 2

27 Leeds - Brudenell

28 Blackpool - Bootleg Social

29 Glasgow - Broadcast

30 Hull - The New Adelphi



FEBRUARY

01 Sunderland - Independent

02 Manchester - Night & Day Cafe

03 Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach

04 London- The Shacklewell Arms

05 Brighton - The Hope & Ruin