Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Fall Out Boy have shared an animated video for their track 'Bob Dylan'

It's from their new greatest hits album.
Published: 10:55 pm, December 04, 2019
Fall Out Boy have shared an animated video for their track 'Bob Dylan'

Fall Out Boy have shared an animated video for their track 'Bob Dylan'.

It's a previously-unreleased track from the group's just-dropped greatest hits album, 'Believers Never Die (Volume Two)', which also features their recent single 'Dear Future Self (Hands Up) (Feat. Wyclef Jean)'.

The release and video both arrive ahead of their upcoming triple-threat tour with Green Day and Weezer, which will come to the UK and Ireland next summer:

JUNE
24 Glasgow, Scotland - Bellahouston Park
26 London, England - London Stadium
27 Huddersfield, England - The John Smith's Stadium
29 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing