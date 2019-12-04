Watch

It's from their new greatest hits album.

Fall Out Boy have shared an animated video for their track 'Bob Dylan'.

It's a previously-unreleased track from the group's just-dropped greatest hits album, 'Believers Never Die (Volume Two)', which also features their recent single 'Dear Future Self (Hands Up) (Feat. Wyclef Jean)'.

The release and video both arrive ahead of their upcoming triple-threat tour with Green Day and Weezer, which will come to the UK and Ireland next summer:



JUNE

24 Glasgow, Scotland - Bellahouston Park

26 London, England - London Stadium

27 Huddersfield, England - The John Smith's Stadium

29 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena