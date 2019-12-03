News

Or you could get some socks, whatever.

Published: 4:02 pm, December 03, 2019

Fall Out Boy have released a couple of limited edition bass guitars as part of their latest merch drop.

Accompanied by some socks, a mug, a sweater and a blanket, the Pete Wentz P Bass PF comes in two colourways - Bowling Ball Black, and Bowling Ball Pink - each limited to just 50 made.

Have a look via the band's shop link below.

“you, too, could be slappin’ the bass," the band explain. "check out the limited edition bass guitars (before they’re all gone!) + new holiday merch in the webstore 🎅 (+ 25% off select items 🙌) https://store.falloutboy.com **@petewentznot included **”

Fall Out Boy released their 'Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two' last month, and will be touring with Green Day and Weezer next year.