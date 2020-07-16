Listen

Check out new track 'Girlracer'.

Published: 11:22 pm, July 16, 2020

Ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine is back with new project, Tokky Horror.

"I wanted to find my own sound and my own way of expressing myself that takes from all of our influences across dance culture psychedelia and punk,” explains Zee, who returns with are track 'Girlracer'.

“Lyrically the song addresses hyper-masculine spaces (which is very often dance culture itself) and inserts Tokky Horror with confidence. Girlracer's unashamed appreciation of fast cars and loud music is a tongue-in-cheek to every boy who thinks they're better than us."

Check it out below.