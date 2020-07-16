Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine is back with new project, Tokky Horror

Check out new track 'Girlracer'.
Published: 11:22 pm, July 16, 2020
Ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine is back with new project, Tokky Horror

Ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine is back with new project, Tokky Horror.

"I wanted to find my own sound and my own way of expressing myself that takes from all of our influences across dance culture psychedelia and punk,” explains Zee, who returns with are track 'Girlracer'.

“Lyrically the song addresses hyper-masculine spaces (which is very often dance culture itself) and inserts Tokky Horror with confidence. Girlracer's unashamed appreciation of fast cars and loud music is a tongue-in-cheek to every boy who thinks they're better than us."

Check it out below.

TOKKY HORROR · ɢɪʀʟʀᴀᴄᴇʀ ☺︎︎
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Dream Wife have shared a new video for 'After The Rain'
Yungblud has dropped his new single 'Strawberry Lipstick'
Creeper have announced a small, one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm
The Mysterines have announced a new headline tour for 2021
Funeral For A Friend have extended their upcoming UK tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing