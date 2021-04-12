Every Time I Die are going to tour the UK early next year

Subscribe to Upset
Every Time I Die have announced a new UK tour.

The band will come over in January 2022, with support from The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 16th April.

The details are:

JANUARY
27 Brighton, Chalk
28 Nottingham, Rock City
29 Manchester, O2 Ritz
30 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

FEBRUARY
01 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers
02 Newcastle, The Boiler Shop
03 Leeds, Stylus
04 Bristol, SWX
05 London, Roundhouse

Every Time I Die's most recent album, 'Low Teens' arrived in 2016.

