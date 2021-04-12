Every Time I Die are going to tour the UK early next year

On tour

Published: 3:00 pm, April 12, 2021

Every Time I Die have announced a new UK tour.

The band will come over in January 2022, with support from The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 16th April.

JANUARY

27 Brighton, Chalk

28 Nottingham, Rock City

29 Manchester, O2 Ritz

30 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory



FEBRUARY

01 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

02 Newcastle, The Boiler Shop

03 Leeds, Stylus

04 Bristol, SWX

05 London, Roundhouse



Every Time I Die's most recent album, 'Low Teens' arrived in 2016.