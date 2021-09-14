Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Every Time I Die have shared 'Planet Shit', from new album 'Radical'

Their new full-length will arrive in October.
Published: 10:45 am, September 14, 2021
Every Time I Die have shared 'Planet Shit', from new album 'Radical'

Every Time I Die have shared their new single, 'Planet Shit'.

It's the latest cut from new album 'Radical', which is set for release on 22nd October via Epitaph.

A track about social upheaval born of generations of inequity, “I was just calling it like I was seeing it,” says vocalist Keith Buckley.

He adds: "I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Trash Boat: "We're the closest we've been to some sort of revolution"
Check out illuminati hotties' new single, 'Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism'
Ice Nine Kills deal with a zombie outbreak in their new video for 'Rainy Day'
Bullet For My Valentine have dropped their new single and video, 'Shatter'
Good things come to those who wait - here's the best of what we saw at Slam Dunk 2021
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing