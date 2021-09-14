Every Time I Die have shared 'Planet Shit', from new album 'Radical'

Listen

Their new full-length will arrive in October.

Published: 10:45 am, September 14, 2021

Every Time I Die have shared their new single, 'Planet Shit'.

It's the latest cut from new album 'Radical', which is set for release on 22nd October via Epitaph.

A track about social upheaval born of generations of inequity, “I was just calling it like I was seeing it,” says vocalist Keith Buckley.

He adds: "I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."

Check it out below.