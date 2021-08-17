Every Time I Die have announced their new album, 'Radical'

Every Time I Die have announced details for their ninth studio album.
Titled 'Radical', the full-length is set to drop on 22nd October via Epitaph.
Produced by Will Putney, the follow-up to 2016's 'Low Teens' is previewed by a brand new track 'Post Boredom', which you can check out below.
’Post-Boredom’ was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth,” explains vocalist Keith Buckley. “I wasn't hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It's reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognise that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?"
Speaking about the album, Buckley continues: “I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record.”
Every Time I Die will hit the UK for a run of dates early next year, with support from The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. You can check out the dates below.
January
26 Bristol, Motion
27 Brighton, Chalk
28 Nottingham, Rock City
29 Manchester, O2 Ritz
30 Liverpool, Invisible Wild Factory
February
1 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
2 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
3 Leeds, Stylus
4 Southampton, Engine Rooms
5 London, Roundhouse