Every Time I Die have announced their new album, 'Radical'

Set for release this October, you can check out new track 'Post Boredom' now.

Published: 3:09 pm, August 17, 2021

Every Time I Die have announced details for their ninth studio album.

Titled 'Radical', the full-length is set to drop on 22nd October via Epitaph.

Produced by Will Putney, the follow-up to 2016's 'Low Teens' is previewed by a brand new track 'Post Boredom', which you can check out below.

’Post-Boredom’ was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth,” explains vocalist Keith Buckley. “I wasn't hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It's reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognise that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?"