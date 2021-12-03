Subscribe to Upset
December 2021 / January 2022
Festivals

Every Time I Die have joined the bill for Manchester's Outbreak Festival

The event will be taking place in Manchester for the first time.
Published: 11:57 am, December 03, 2021
Every Time I Die have joined Turnstile and Knocked Loose at the top of the bill for Outbreak Festival.

The event - taking place in Manchester for the first time - also hosts sets from Touché Amoré, Mannequin Pussy, Drug Church, Slow Crush, Movements, Angel Du$t, Soft Kill, Puppy, The Flex, Chastity, Dead Heat, Choir Boy, Witch Fever and Scowl.

The organisers comment: "Our aim was always to put something together to really show the diversity within the hardcore punk community. This is a festival for everyone, a place where people can feel welcomed, allowed to express themselves however they want, meet like minded people and above all have fun. This was our goal from the start and 10 years on we are still living by this."

Outbreak will take place at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre from 24th-26th June 2022.

