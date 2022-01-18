Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.

News

Every Time I Die have announced their break up

Four members of the band announced the news with a statement on social media.

Published: 9:27 am, January 18, 2022 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Every Time I Die have announced their break up. On Monday (17th January), four members of the group - Andy Williams, Jordan Buckley, Stephen Micciche and Clayton Holyoak - released a statement explaining their final performances with the band took place at their 'Tis The Season show at the end of last year. It reads: “Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one. There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.

Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any & all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished. See you soon. Forever grateful, Andy, Jordan, Steve & Goose” Since the statement, Keith Buckley has responded by sharing a letter sent to him by law firm Savur Law, dated 20th December 2021. It says it had been retained by the other members of the band “for legal representation in connection with a separation agreement” between them and the frontman. It also requests that Buckley “immediately cease and desist all usage of the Band name, logo, or other intellectual property until there is a formal signed separation agreement between the parties.”