Plus Lindsey Stirling, Sharon den Adel, Deena Jakoub and more.

Published: 10:21 am, August 14, 2020

Evanescence have teamed up with Taylor Momsen, Lzzy Hale and more for their new song, 'Use My Voice'.

It arrives on the way to their upcoming record, their first new album in nine years, 'The Bitter Truth' which will be released incrementally throughout 2020.

“This is an era of awakening, and full of powerful beauty," says frontwoman Amy Lee. "I hope to inspire others to seek truth, find their own voices, and use them as I step up to use mine. Don’t let anybody speak for you. Only you can do that."

