Their new album is very nearly here.

Published: 11:46 am, March 05, 2021

Evanescence have released their new single, 'Better Without You'.

The track is from their upcoming album 'The Bitter Truth', which arrives on 26th March and marks their first album of all-new music in ten years.

They've also got a tour coming up, which includes a UK leg this autumn:



SEPTEMBER

30 Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena



OCTOBER

01 Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

03 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

04 London, UK, The O2