Listen

Evanescence are sick of the facade with their new song, 'The Game Is Over'

They're working their way towards a new album.
Published: 8:55 pm, July 01, 2020
Evanescence have released a new song, 'The Game Is Over'.

It arrives on the way to their upcoming record, their first new album in nine years, 'The Bitter Truth' which will be released incrementally throughout 2020.

“This song is about being sick of the facade," says frontwoman Amy Lee. "The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around.

"‘The Game is Over’ is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside--not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore. It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.”

Give it a listen below, and keep an eye out for a video arriving on Friday, 3rd July.

