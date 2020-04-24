Coming soon

Check out lead single 'Wasted on You' now.

Published: 5:03 pm, April 24, 2020

Evanescence are gearing up to release their first new album in nine years.

'The Bitter Truth' will be released incrementally throughout 2020, with the first song, 'Wasted on You', out now - give it a listen below.

The accompanying video was shot by each band member - lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist Jen Majura - on their iPhones while currently in isolation.

“We were recording this music right up until we couldn’t go into the studio anymore," says Amy, "and finished it remotely through file sharing and phone calls. We are still writing and have a lot more work to do on this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music.

"‘Wasted On You’ wasn’t the song we were planning to release first, but when the whole world went into indefinite lockdown and everything changed, so did the feeling and meaning of what we wanted to say right now. I didn’t write these lyrics about what we’re all now going through, but somehow that’s exactly what they are.

"As far as business is concerned, this is considered a terrible time to release. But we believe that people need music now more than ever. We do, and we’re not going to wait to share it because who knows what tomorrow brings. Who knows if it even comes?"