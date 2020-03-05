Enter Shikari have dropped a video for 'The Dreamer's Hotel'

Subscribe to Upset
Watch

The clip was shot in Paris. Fancy.
Published: 12:20 pm, March 05, 2020
Enter Shikari have shared a video for 'The Dreamer's Hotel', the lead single from upcoming new album, 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible'.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: "We took another wonderful trip to Paris once again to record a video with our friend Polygon. We built minimal hotel sets and used psychedelic analogue effects to create a space that reflects the hope but also the desolation of the song."

Due for release on 17th April via their new label So Recordings, the full-length is also accompanied by handful of release shows: Sheffield, Leadmill (10th April), Glasgow, St Lukes (19th), Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory (20th), London, Subterania (22nd) and Bristol, SWX (23rd).

Check out ‘The Dreamer's Hotel’ below.

