Enter Shikari are going to take their album on the road for a huge end of year tour

Tickets go on sale later this week.

Published: 11:12 am, March 25, 2020

Enter Shikari have announced a new headline tour.

The band will head out in support of their new album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' this October, November and December, including a night at London's Ally Pally.

“It feels like an odd time to announce touring," Rou Reynolds explains, "but the wheels were already in motion before all this stuff escalated and, well, we all need something to look forward to right now. So later this year, as some degree of normality hopefully returns, we will finally celebrate our new album properly and present some of this material live!

"Alexandra Palace is now a cemented and certified legendary venue for me. I have had some of the best nights of my life in this place and I plan to have another one this year.

"This tour will be extra special.” – Rou Reynolds

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 27th March at 10am. Find out all the info on the poster below.