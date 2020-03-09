Listen

Published: 1:25 pm, March 09, 2020

Enter Shikari have unleashed their new track, 'The King'.

Following swiftly on from 'The Dreamer's Hotel', it's the latest cut from their new album, 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible'.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: "The King is about the fervent, rushed desire we as humans often have for revenge. It’s almost a lesson in patience and forgiveness. Not just lyrically, but also because of how much of a struggle this boisterous track was to make. The fiddly detail in the drum production, the weird guitar tones, the five different choruses I went through before finding the right one! We’re glad we stuck with it and tamed this beast and can’t wait to play it live."

Due for release on 17th April via their new label So Recordings, the full-length is also accompanied by handful of release shows: Sheffield, Leadmill (10th April), Glasgow, St Lukes (19th), Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory (20th), London, Subterania (22nd) and Bristol, SWX (23rd).

Check out ‘The King’ below.