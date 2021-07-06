Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Enter Shikari have announced some tour warm-up shows, plus a live film

The live film will air later this month.
Published: 11:05 am, July 06, 2021 Photos: Tom Martin.
‘Live At Vada’ debuts on 16th July, filmed at Vada Studios - the location of a lot of the tracking for ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’ - and directed by the band’s visual collaborator Tom Pullen.

There will be four showings of the film, for London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney, starting at 8pm local time available to watch for four hours. Visit entershikari.com/vada for tickets, and more information.

The band have also announced four warm-up shows in November, visiting Exeter, Northampton, Brighton and Bexhill, ahead of their lengthy December-January-February stretch.

The details are:

NOVEMBER
24 EXETER - Great Hall
25 NORTHAMPTON - Roadmender
26 BRIGHTON - Chalk
27 BEXHILL De La Warr Pavillion

