The tour has already been rescheduled once before.

Published: 4:17 pm, March 10, 2021

Enter Shikari have rescheduled their upcoming tour dates again, to late-2021 and early-2022.

The band were first due to head out in support of their new album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' in October, November and December 2020, and then May, June, September 2021 - and now they've pushed back once more.

Check out the new dates below. Special guests for all UK dates are Dinosaur Pile-Up and Nova Twins; special guests for European dates to be announced.



DECEMBER 2021

4 LONDON - Alexandra Palace

5 MANCHESTER - O2 Victoria Warehouse

7 LINCOLN - Engine Shed

8 HULL - Asylum

9 BRISTOL - O2 Academy

11 LIVERPOOL - Mountford Hall

12 LEEDS - O2 Academy

13 EDINBURGH - Usher Hall

15 BIRMINGHAM - O2 Academy

16 CARDIFF - Great Hall - SOLD OUT

17 SOUTHAMPTON - O2 Guildhall

19 MIDDLESBROUGH - Town Hall

20 NOTTINGHAM - Rock City - SOLD OUT

21 NOTTINGHAM - Rock City - SOLD OUT



JANUARY 2022

31 AMSTERDAM, NL - Melkweg



FEBRUARY 2022

01 HAMBURG, DE - Grosse Freiheit 36

03 BERLIN, DE - ColumbiaHalle

04 COLOGNE, DE - Palladium

05 ANTWERPEN, BE - Trix

07 ZURICH, CH - X-Tra Limmathaus

08 STUTTGART, DE - LKA Longhorn

09 MUNICH, DE - TonHalle

10 OFFENBACH, DE - Stadthalle