March 2021
On tour

Enter Shikari have rescheduled their upcoming tour dates again, to late-2021 and early-2022

The tour has already been rescheduled once before.
Published: 4:17 pm, March 10, 2021
Enter Shikari have rescheduled their upcoming tour dates again, to late-2021 and early-2022.

The band were first due to head out in support of their new album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' in October, November and December 2020, and then May, June, September 2021 - and now they've pushed back once more.

Check out the new dates below. Special guests for all UK dates are Dinosaur Pile-Up and Nova Twins; special guests for European dates to be announced.

DECEMBER 2021
4 LONDON - Alexandra Palace
5 MANCHESTER - O2 Victoria Warehouse
7 LINCOLN - Engine Shed
8 HULL - Asylum
9 BRISTOL - O2 Academy
11 LIVERPOOL - Mountford Hall
12 LEEDS - O2 Academy
13 EDINBURGH - Usher Hall
15 BIRMINGHAM - O2 Academy
16 CARDIFF - Great Hall - SOLD OUT
17 SOUTHAMPTON - O2 Guildhall
19 MIDDLESBROUGH - Town Hall
20 NOTTINGHAM - Rock City - SOLD OUT
21 NOTTINGHAM - Rock City - SOLD OUT

JANUARY 2022
31 AMSTERDAM, NL - Melkweg

FEBRUARY 2022
01 HAMBURG, DE - Grosse Freiheit 36
03 BERLIN, DE - ColumbiaHalle
04 COLOGNE, DE - Palladium
05 ANTWERPEN, BE - Trix
07 ZURICH, CH - X-Tra Limmathaus
08 STUTTGART, DE - LKA Longhorn
09 MUNICH, DE - TonHalle
10 OFFENBACH, DE - Stadthalle

