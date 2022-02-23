Enter Shikari have rescheduled their spring North American tour

Enter Shikari have postponed their North American tour until September and October.
The run was originally planned to start next month, but due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the band have decided to reset their schedule.
A statement reads: "Unfortunately, with congestion in the Autumn touring circuit and the issues it has created around routing a five-week-long tour, four shows from the original dates have now had to be fully cancelled: Houston, TX, Minneapolis, MN, San Francisco, CA and Sacramento, CA.
"Refunds for these shows are available from point of purchase."
You can check out the new tour routing in the poster below.