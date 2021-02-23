Watch

The tee is a collab with St Albans City FC.

Published: 12:35 pm, February 23, 2021

Enter Shikari have launched a new lockdown video, and charity t-shirt.

A collab with St Albans City FC, profits from the tee will be split between the St Albans & District Foodbank in Hertfordshire, and the Fans Supporting Foodbanks charity in Liverpool, Merseyside.

The video, meanwhile, is a lockdown green-screen live clip for re-worked track ‘Warm Smiles Do Not Make You Welcome Here’ - from ‘A Flash Flood Of Colour’ - picked by fans on Twitter.

Rou Reynolds says: "We thought we should check whether we can still perform our songs properly after over a year away from the stage! It was nice to revisit this old track, recording it in front of green screens in our respective front rooms, and then giving the footage to our mate Oleg to create a psychedelic beast of a video for."

Check out the new video below, and pre-order the t-shirt here.