They're heading out next spring instead.

Published: 11:50 am, July 21, 2020

Enter Shikari have rescheduled their upcoming tour dates to 2021.

The band were due to head out in support of their new album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' this October, November and December, including a night at London's Ally Pally.

A statement explains: "Today Enter Shikari confirm with heavy heart that, due to uncertainly and ongoing lack of clarity around the return of larger indoor music events, their planned ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’ UK & European Tour for October, November, December 2020 will now be rescheduled for May, June, September 2021."

"All tickets previously bought for original dates will of course remain valid for the rescheduled shows (in the case of Rock City, Nottingham where the band are playing two nights; tickets for the original first night, 19th Nov 2020, will be valid for the rescheduled first night, 13th May 2021, and 20th Nov 2020 tickets valid for 14th May)."

Check out the replacement shows below.