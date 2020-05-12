Subscribe to Upset
Watch

"The Great Unknown is a song about existential dread."
Published: 9:33 pm, May 12, 2020
Enter Shikari have dropped a new video for 'The Great Unknown'.

"The Great Unknown is a song about existential dread," frontman Rou Reynolds says. "A song about the need for new ideas and new beginnings.

"I’m so glad we were able to still make a video for this song, what with the current state of affairs, and I’m glad we were able to convey the emotions intrinsic to the song with this video - our state of isolation and desolation but also determination and connection.

"Yet again it was a great pleasure to work with Polygon, albeit remotely this time! I won’t forget taking directions from him on Skype, as I recorded my scenes in front of a homemade green-screen in my bedroom!"

Give it a watch below, and be sure to check out their recently-released album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible', too.

