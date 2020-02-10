Subscribe to Upset
Enter Shikari have announced their new album, 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible'

Check out their new single, ‘{ The Dreamers Hotel }’.
Published: 9:08 pm, February 10, 2020 Photos: Derek Ridgers.
Enter Shikari have announced their new album, 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible'.

Due for release on 17th April via their new label, So Recordings, the news arrives alongside new single ‘{ The Dreamers Hotel }’.

Frontman Rou Reynolds comments: "Looking at all we had achieved, gave us a better sense of perspective and confidence... What are we capable of? What is possible? These questions are part of Shikari's DNA. But now we reflect a society where possibility itself has drifted from something of optimistic opportunity to something quite frightening."

The band will play five intimate UK shows to launch the album at Sheffield, Leadmill (10th April), Glasgow, St Lukes (19th), Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory (20th), London, Subterania (22nd) and Bristol, SWX (23rd).

The record's full track listing reads:

1. The Great Unknown
2. Crossing The Rubicon
3. { The Dreamers Hotel }
4. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (I. Crescendo)
5. modern living…
6. apocoholics anonymous (main theme in B minor)
7. the pressure’s on
8. Reprise 3
9. T.I.N.A
10. Elegy For Extinction
11. Marionettes (I. The Discovery of Strings)
12. Marionettes (II. The Ascent)
13. satellites
14. the king
15. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (II. Piangevole)

