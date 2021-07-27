Subscribe to Upset
Enter Shikari have launched a new documentary mini-series

Watch episode one now.
Published: 2:00 pm, July 27, 2021
Enter Shikari have launched a new documentary mini-series.

The run will include four short films, the first of which is available now, exploring some of the themes of frontman Rou Reynolds’ book A Treatise On Possibility' and how they relate to tracks from the band's album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible'.

"There's a 1 in 6 chance that humanity makes it through this century," Rou comments. "In a world of TikToks, Tweets, and vox pops, we lose depth, detail, and broader perspectives. We get lost in the 24 hour news cycle, advertising, and online debate. This is us delving headfirst into a whole range of dizzying, yet critical, topics. Knowledge is power."

The remaining three instalments will be available from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, with the last one accompanied by a live online Q&A with Rou.

