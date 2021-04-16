Listen

Published: 11:17 am, April 16, 2021

Enter Shikari have dropped a brand new collection, ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’.

Coming exactly a year to the day since the release of their most recent full-length ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’, the companion features the “best & most interesting” performances the band delivered over lockdown across numerous home studio and acoustic sessions.

"With no live shows, and no real contact with the rest of the band, it was nice to at least be able to do some remote sessions together,” Frontman Rou Reynolds explains. “It was also interesting to develop acoustic and alternative versions of some of the new tracks. These performances went some way to filling the gaping hole in our lives!”

There’s also two special solo acoustic performances from Rou as part of the release, which feature accompaniment from Bulgaria’s Sofia Session Orchestra. These include a drastically reworked version of ‘The Dreamer’s Hotel’ taken from ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’.

"After creating an acoustic version of ‘The Dreamer's Hotel’ to play during lockdown livestreams, I began to think that this rather dulcet adaption could benefit from some orchestral parts,” Rou explains. “I love composing and it was a joy to work with the Sofia Session Orchestra, who, as you'll hear, nailed it”.

Available digitally now, a special physical version of the collection will arrive on 16th July - the same date as Rou’s fourth book ‘A Treatise on Possibility: Perspectives on Humanity Hereafter’ is released.

You can listen to ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’ below.