Belfast punks Enola Gay have released their debut EP, 'Gransha'

Enola Gay have released their debut EP, ‘Gransha‘.
The release includes a brand new track titled ‘Scrappers‘, which the Belfast newcomers say is “written for anyone who has felt the wrath of sleazy authoritarian bouncers.”
The band are set to return to the UK next year for a run of dates, following up on an already sold out recent show at London’s 100 Club. Before that, they’re an Irish tour planned in for November and December.
Check out the music below, and find the dates after the jump.
Enola Gay will play:
NOVEMBER
19 Listowel, Mike The Pies
20 Belfast, McHughs SOLD OUT
26 Galway, Roisin Dubh
27 Limerick, Kasbah Social Club
28 Dingle, Other Voices Festival
DECEMBER
03 Derry, Bennigans
04 Dublin, Whelan’s Upstarts
MARCH 2022
04 Glasgow, Broadcast
05 Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s
06 Newcastle, Underground
07 Sunderland, Independent
08 York, Fulford Arms
10 Scunthorpe, Cafe Indie
11 Hull, Adelphi
12 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
13 Huddersfield -The Parish
14 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
16 Liverpool, Jimmy’s
17 Manchester, YES (basement)
18 Sheffield, Sidney and Matilda
19 Nottingham, Bodega
20 Stoke, The Sugarmill
20 Leicester, The Cookie
22 Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge
23 Norwich, Voodoo Daddys
24 Cambridge, Portland arms
25 Bedford, Esquires (room 2)
26 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
28 Bristol, Rough Trade
28 Bristol, Crofters Rights
29 Oxford, Jericho Tavern
30 Reading, Face Bar
31 Southampton, Heartbreakers
APRIL 2022
01 Brighton, The Prince Albert
03 Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells Forum
04 Margate, Elsewhere
05 Guildford, The Boileroom
06 London, Windmill Brixton