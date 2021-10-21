Belfast punks Enola Gay have released their debut EP, 'Gransha'

Listen

The band are gearing up for a big 2022.

Published: 3:24 pm, October 21, 2021

Enola Gay have released their debut EP, ‘Gransha‘.

The release includes a brand new track titled ‘Scrappers‘, which the Belfast newcomers say is “written for anyone who has felt the wrath of sleazy authoritarian bouncers.”

The band are set to return to the UK next year for a run of dates, following up on an already sold out recent show at London’s 100 Club. Before that, they’re an Irish tour planned in for November and December.

Check out the music below, and find the dates after the jump.