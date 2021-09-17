Employed To Serve cover the new issue of Upset, out now!

New issue

Published: 5:00 pm, September 17, 2021

We're delighted to bring to you the new issue of Upset, featuring our latest cover stars, the magnificent Employed To Serve.

Returning to the front of the magazine for the second time, ETS aren't a band who ever just run by the numbers. Their new album 'Conquering' is a statement piece of the highest order. Already standing at the front of their scene, it's a record that demands to be heard.

They're joined in this issue by loads of Upset faves. From Thrice to Colleen Green, Illuminati hotties, Grayscale, Blanket, Sincere Engineer and more, we've got a feature section filled with great bands releasing great albums. But that's not all.

Twin Atlantic - now a two-piece - tell us all about what's coming next, as their sonic shift continues to grab the attention. Spiritbox and Hot Milk tell us all about their latest standout releases, Wage War talk their forthcoming album, and Cherym take us round the sights and sounds of Derry.

We're also down at both Reading and Slam Dunk for all the action, including new interviews with iDKHOW, Nova Twins, Mayday Parade, State Champs and While She Sleeps. And that's not including all sorts of other news, reviews and 'stuff'. You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.