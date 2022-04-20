Employed To Serve are touring the UK next month.
The run of dates is in support of their latest album 'Conquering', and will see them supported by BURNER (all dates) and Zetra (Milton Keynes and St Albans).
"Surprise!" the band comment. "Come hang out this May, we can't wait to see you \m/ tickets on sale now."
The new shows are as follows:
MAY
17 Huddersfield @ The Parish
18 Sheffield @ Sidney & Matilda
19 Norwich @ The Waterfront
20 Stoke on Trent @ The Sugarmill
21 Hull @ Tower
23 Milton Keynes @ The Craufurd Arms
24 St Albans @ The Horn
26 Southampton @ The Joiners
27 Exeter @ Cavern