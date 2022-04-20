On the road

They've a run of last-minute dates for May.

Published: 2:51 pm, April 20, 2022

Employed To Serve are touring the UK next month.

The run of dates is in support of their latest album 'Conquering', and will see them supported by BURNER (all dates) and Zetra (Milton Keynes and St Albans).

"Surprise!" the band comment. "Come hang out this May, we can't wait to see you \m/ tickets on sale now."

The new shows are as follows:



MAY

17 Huddersfield @ The Parish

18 Sheffield @ Sidney & Matilda

19 Norwich @ The Waterfront

20 Stoke on Trent @ The Sugarmill

21 Hull @ Tower

23 Milton Keynes @ The Craufurd Arms

24 St Albans @ The Horn

26 Southampton @ The Joiners

27 Exeter @ Cavern