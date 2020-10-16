Employed To Serve have released 'Party's Over', a song about the quest for sustainability

Watch

There's a video, too.

Published: 10:32 am, October 16, 2020

Employed To Serve have released their new track, 'Party's Over'.

Arriving alongside a new video too, the song's available on limited-edition 7" vinyl with a reworked version of 'Harsh Truth' ft. Drew Dijorio of Stray From The Path.

Vocalist Justine Jones explains; “Party’s Over is about the fast decay of the unsustainable world we live in. Frustratingly, despite our best efforts, the quest for a sustainable way of living feels hopeless due to what humanity deems a birth right rather than a luxury. What we think we need in order to live just does not seem compatible with our eco system, making me feel like we’re aliens that have taken the planet hostage.”

Check it out below.