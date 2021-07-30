Subscribe to Upset
Their fourth album is on the way.
Published: 12:04 pm, July 30, 2021
Employed To Serve have dropped a new single, 'Mark Of The Grave'.

It's the latest from their fourth album 'Conquering', set for release on 17th September via Spinefarm; the follow-up to 2019's 'Eternal Forward Motion'.

Frontwoman Justine Jones says: "This song is about people who'd rather put other people down, instead of getting on with their own lives. When writing this song we wanted to try our hand at writing a positive metal anthem for people to blast when they're having a shitty day. Hope you all enjoy it as much as we had fun recording and writing it! Stay kind \m/ "

Check it out below, and catch them on tour in the UK in March 2022.

