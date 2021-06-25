Coming soon

They've dropped a new single, too.

June 25, 2021

Employed To Serve are back with news of their fourth album, 'Conquering'.

Set for release on 17th September via Spinefarm, the announcement of the follow-up to 2019's 'Eternal Forward Motion' comes alongside their new single 'Exist'.

Frontwoman Justine Jones says: "Conquering is about rising above adversity and self-doubt. We're really excited to share our latest album, I feel it's our best work to date. We wanted to go a more metal orientated direction with this album and see how far we could push our musical capabilities."

"'Exist' is a song that celebrates the highs and lows of existing," she adds. "For this video I really wanted to capture the excitement of being a pre-teen and discovering the absolute joy that is music. I loved the idea of getting into someone's head at that time and them daydreaming about being on stage with the band you love, like we did when we were that age and recently in the past year when we couldn't play shows!

"It took 6 months of planning due to the pandemic and because we had to source someone who could create one-off figures of each band member. We were lucky enough to come across Mattachine Society from Brooklyn, who creates awesome bootlegs. For the model stage and backline, Sammy and I channelled our inner Art Attack and made that during the winter lockdown to keep our minds from the apocalypse.

"When having meetings about how to dress the set and actors, we wanted to shout out as many of our mates' bands as possible and leave little Easter eggs for people to find with each re-watch of the video.

"The most important aspect of the video for me was finding a young energetic girl to play the really stoked kid. When I was growing up, metal was a very male dominated genre and I always felt a bit out of place. I feel that this is a different story now with so many women in bands, working in the industry and in the crowd, it's becoming normalised which is really exciting."

The full tracklisting reads:



Universal Chokehold

Exist

Twist The Blade

Sun Up To Sun Down

The Mistake

We Don’t Need You

Set In Stone

Mark Of The Grave

World Ender

Conquering

Stand Alone