They were originally due last year.

Published: 11:03 am, February 12, 2021

Mikey Way and Shaun Simon's new Electric Century album and graphic novel will be released later this month.

Originally due last year, the graphic novel will arrive on 23rd February, with their self-titled second album - produced by My Chemical Romance's Ray Toro, no less - following on 26th February.

They've also shared their new track 'Till We're Gone', which Mikey says was inspired by "a friend that was separated from a woman for some time, and she waited for him. When they were finally reunited, they had to reconcile the past while building an amazing new life together."

Give it a listen below, and read more about the project in Upset's chat with Mikey from last summer.