Mikey Way and Shaun Simon's new Electric Century album and graphic novel will be released later this month

They were originally due last year.
Published: 11:03 am, February 12, 2021
Originally due last year, the graphic novel will arrive on 23rd February, with their self-titled second album - produced by My Chemical Romance's Ray Toro, no less - following on 26th February.

They've also shared their new track 'Till We're Gone', which Mikey says was inspired by "a friend that was separated from a woman for some time, and she waited for him. When they were finally reunited, they had to reconcile the past while building an amazing new life together."

Give it a listen below, and read more about the project in Upset's chat with Mikey from last summer.

