Electric Callboy have announced a new UK tour for 2023

On tour

That's on top of their already announced London show, which will see the band hit Brixton's O2 Academy on 30th April.

Published: 10:54 am, December 12, 2022

Electric Callboy have announced that they will be returning to the UK next year for a series of shows.

The band, who recently released their new album 'TEKKNO', kick off on October 22nd in Portsmouth, making their way across the country before culminating in a final show in Birmingham on October 28th.

That's on top of their already announced London show, which will see the band hit Brixton's O2 Academy on 30th April.

The dates read:



OCTOBER 2023

22 – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

23 – LEEDS Academy

24 – GLASGOW Academy

26 – BRISTOL Academy

27 – CARDIFF Great Hall

28 – BIRMINGHAM Academy

