Electric Callboy have announced a new UK tour for 2023

Electric Callboy have announced that they will be returning to the UK next year for a series of shows.
The band, who recently released their new album 'TEKKNO', kick off on October 22nd in Portsmouth, making their way across the country before culminating in a final show in Birmingham on October 28th.
That's on top of their already announced London show, which will see the band hit Brixton's O2 Academy on 30th April.
The dates read:
OCTOBER 2023
22 – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
23 – LEEDS Academy
24 – GLASGOW Academy
26 – BRISTOL Academy
27 – CARDIFF Great Hall
28 – BIRMINGHAM Academy