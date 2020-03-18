Listen

Published: 9:52 pm, March 18, 2020

Elder Brother are back with a new single, 'If You Love Me (Like You Say)'.

Arriving two years after their second album, 'Stay Inside', “This was one of the first songs we worked on as our new full lineup,” Dan Rose explains.

“I wrote a majority of the lyrics to this song shortly after my friend Tim (Landers, of the band Transit) passed away early in 2019. It's about showing your friends and family that you love them, not only in the good times but in the bad ones as well.”

Check out 'If You Love Me (Like You Say)' below.