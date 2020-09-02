Eastwood are teasing their debut album with new single 'I (Don't) Need You'

Listen

"We tapped into more of our pop/groove influence."

Published: 10:27 am, September 02, 2020

Cole Crutchfield from Knocked Loose has released a new song in the lead-up to his debut Eastwood album.

‘It Never Gets Easy’ is due on 18th September via Pure Noise Records, preceded by new 'un 'I (Don't) Need You', which follows on from recent drops 'False Start' and 'Two Story Window'.

“We are super excited to release our new single, ‘I (Don’t) Need You’,” say the band. “We tapped into more of our pop/groove influence on this one with programmed drums and an overall laid-back vibe. I think fans of all music will find something to like about this song and we hope you enjoy!”

Give it a listen below.