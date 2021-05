Watch

It's the latest cut from their new album 'Positive Rising: Part 2'.

Published: 12:19 pm, May 13, 2021

DZ Deathrays have debuted a brand new single, 'Make Yourself Mad'.

The track and video follow up on earlier singles 'All Or Nothing' and 'Fired Up', taken from their forthcoming fifth studio album 'Positive Rising: Part 2' - set to be released on 9th July via Alcopop! Records.

Singer Shane Parsons says of the song: "Sometimes the simplest answer to people getting frustrated by other people’s opinions is to just leave it alone. Remove yourself."

Check out 'Make Yourself Mad' below.