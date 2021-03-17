DZ Deathrays and Ecca Vandal have teamed up for new single, 'Fear The Anchor'

Listen

It's from DZ's upcoming album.

Published: 11:25 am, March 17, 2021

DZ Deathrays and Ecca Vandal have teamed up for a new single, 'Fear The Anchor'.

It's the latest from DZ's upcoming album 'Positive Rising: Part 2.', set for release on 9th July 2021 via Alcopop! Records (UK) and I OH YOU (ROW); the follow-up to 2019’s 'Positive Rising: Part 1'.

“We asked our good friend Ecca Vandal to join us on this track,” says guitarist Shane Parsons of the new cut. “It was such a pleasure and honour to have Ecca on ‘Fear The Anchor’, she absolutely shreds it! We actually changed the key in pre-production so both our voices fit the track and I think it was for the better. When it came to working on it in the studio it was really fun to bounce ideas around between everyone and have Ecca add extra melodies throughout the song. I hope we all get to share a stage again and thrash this one out!”

“I'm a massive DZ fan!” she enthuses about the project. “I get hyped listening to their records and their live energy is just wild, so it was super cool to finally collab on something! They are all such killer musicians and songwriters, consistently releasing quality music. I’ve always been inspired by their endless creativity and drive!”

