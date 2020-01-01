Listen

It's taken from their forthcoming fifth studio album 'Positive Rising: Part 2'.

Published: 11:01 am, January 20, 2021 Photos: Yasmin Suteja.

DZ Deathrays have debuted a brand new single, 'All Or Nothing'.

Taken from their forthcoming fifth studio album 'Positive Rising: Part 2' - set to be released in the far future of July 2021, FYI - you can check it out below.

"It’s reminiscent of touring life and the idea that something like a guitar can bring so much joy and adventure to our lives," vocalist and guitarist Shane Parsons explains.

Ah, touring. Remember touring? Touring was good.

'All Or Nothing' follows up on lead single 'Fired Up', as well as the band's collaborative wine (yes, wine) made alongside the legendary Built To Spill, 'DZ Deathrays Positive Sparkling Cremant'. Obviously.