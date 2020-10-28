DZ Deathrays have announced their fifth album with new single, 'Fired Up'

Watch

It's coming next July.

Published: 9:52 pm, October 28, 2020

DZ Deathrays have announced their fifth album.

'Positive Rising: Part 2' - the follow-up to 2019’s 'Positive Rising: Part 1' - will be released 9th July 2021 via Alcopop! Records (UK) and IOHYOU (AUS).

The record is preceded by new single 'Fired Up', which went through a few iterations before landing on the finished track.

"At some point Shane (Parsons) just turned ‘Fired Up’ into a big stadium-rocking Bruce Springsteen-style anthem," says drummer Simon Ridley, "and I guess that’s when we knew what we were dealing with."

The album's tracklisting reads:



1. Skeleton Key

2. Fear The Anchor (feat. Ecca Vandal)

3. All Or Nothing

4. Kerosene

5. Fired Up

6. Riff City

7. Make Yourself Mad

8. Golden Retriever

9. Swept Up

10. Run The Red

11. Positive Rising