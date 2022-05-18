Subscribe to Upset
Dune Rats have dropped their new single and video, 'Melted Into Two'

"This song is the closest thing to a love song we've written,” the band explain.
Published: 2:08 pm, May 18, 2022
Dune Rats have dropped their new single 'Melted Into Two'.

It's the third cut from the band's upcoming album 'Real Rare Whale', which will be released on 29th July.

"This song is the closest thing to a love song we've written,” the band explain. “It grew from meeting a young couple at a bar who talked about a time when they were on acid and believed if they tried hard enough, they could melt into each other, creating one person. We reckon you can meet people throughout life, whether it be romantic or not, that you become so close too and in tune with, that you become one.”

Check it out below.

