Dune Rats have teamed up with K.Flay for their new single/video, 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does'

Published: 10:58 am, January 30, 2020

Dune Rats have dropped a new video for their latest single, 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does (Feat. K. Flay)'.

It's an early teaser from the band's new album, 'Hurry Up And Wait', set for release on 31st January. The record follows-up on the Aussies' 2017 full-length 'The Kids Will Know It's Bullshit', which went No. 1 in their home country.

Of the album, drummer and backing vocalist BC Michaels says: “This is our favourite album we’ve ever made. It took a few years to get it together but we got to go to a bunch of cool places and we are super proud of it. We’d be stoked if other people like it as much as us.”

