Watch

Dune Rats have shared a new video for 'Bad Habits'

It's a track from their recent third album.
Published: 10:46 am, April 07, 2020
It's a track from the band's latest album 'Hurry Up And Wait', which arrived back in January and saw them take that month's cover of Upset - pick up your copy below.

Speaking about the new clip, frontman Danny Beus says: “We always pictured Bad Habits would be a live clip, even when recording it we’d joke about how big the chorus feels and fun it would be to play it live. So we all feel really lucky we were able to go out on tour a few weeks back and film it while having an awesome time playing to epic crowds.”

Give it a watch below.

