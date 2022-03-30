Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Drug Church have announced a co-headline tour with Angel Du$t

The dates surround their upcoming set at Outbreak Festival.
Published: 11:08 am, March 30, 2022
Drug Church have announced a co-headline tour with Angel Du$t.

The band - who've just released their fourth full-length, 'Hygiene', via Pure Noise Records - will kick off the run with an Outbreak Fest pre-show on 22nd June at London's EartH.

The details are:

JUNE
22 - London, UK @ EARTH (Outbreak Fest Pre-Show)
23 - Cardiff, UK @ The Globe
24 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon
25 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest
27 - Glasgow, UK @ G2
29 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
30 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

JULY
01 - Kingston - Fighting Cocks
02 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

