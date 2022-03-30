On the road

The dates surround their upcoming set at Outbreak Festival.

Published: 11:08 am, March 30, 2022

Drug Church have announced a co-headline tour with Angel Du$t.

The band - who've just released their fourth full-length, 'Hygiene', via Pure Noise Records - will kick off the run with an Outbreak Fest pre-show on 22nd June at London's EartH.

The details are:



JUNE

22 - London, UK @ EARTH (Outbreak Fest Pre-Show)

23 - Cardiff, UK @ The Globe

24 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

25 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

27 - Glasgow, UK @ G2

29 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

30 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms



JULY

01 - Kingston - Fighting Cocks

02 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners