Check out title-track 'Tawny' now.

Published: 10:27 am, April 23, 2021

Drug Church have announced a new EP.

The four-track release follows on from their 2018 album 'Cheer' ahead of their upcoming fourth full-length, with 'Tawny' due on 25th June via Pure Noise Records.

The tracklisting reads:



1. Head-Off

2. Tawny

3. Bliss Out

4. Remember To Forget



Check out the title-track below.