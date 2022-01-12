Listen

Fourth full-length 'Hygiene' is set for release on 11th March.

Drug Church are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'World Impact'.

It's a cut from the Albany and Los Angeles-based five-piece's - vocalist Patrick Kindlon, guitarists Nick Cogan and Cory Galusha, bassist Pat Wynne, and drummer Chris Villeneuve - fourth full-length 'Hygiene', set for release on 11th March via Pure Noise Records.

A press release explains: "The record builds on the most tuneful moments of Drug Church's past work without losing any of the combustable hardcore energy that has made them so appealing to fans of both heavy and hooky music," adding that Patrick "walks a tightrope between observation, honesty, frustration, and humor".

Check out 'World Impact' below; the album will also feature recent drops 'Million Miles of Fun' and 'Detective Lieutenant'.