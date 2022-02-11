Drug Church have shared new album teaser 'Premium Offer'

Drug Church have shared their new single, 'Premium Offer', feat. guest vocals from Husbandry's Carina Zachary.
Following on from 'Million Miles of Fun', 'Detective Lieutenant' and 'World Impact', it's a track from the band's upcoming fourth full-length, 'Hygiene', set for release on 11th March via Pure Noise Records.
Give the single a listen below; the album's full tracklisting reads:
1. Fun's Over
2. Super Saturated
3. Plucked
4. Million Miles of Fun
5. Detective Lieutenant
6. Tiresome
7. World Impact
8. Premium Offer
9. Piss & Quiet
10. Athlete on Bench