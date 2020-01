Listen

It sees the group muse on bad luck.

Published: 8:34 pm, January 23, 2020

Drug Church have debuted their new single, 'Bliss Out'.

The song arrives to coincide with the start of their North American tour with Thrice, mewithoutYou, and Holy Fawn.

“Ever have a run of bad luck so bad you wondered what god you offended?” asks vocalist Patrick Kindlon. “This song is about going to a fortune teller and having them tell you, ‘sorry, bro. Fairness left the building. Get under a desk because the nukes are inbound."

Check it out below.