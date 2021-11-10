Drug Church have announced a new album, and shared two new songs - 'Million Miles of Fun' and 'Detective Lieutenant'

Drug Church have announced a new album, 'Hygiene'.
They follow-up to 2018 LP 'Cheer', it's set for release on 11th March via Pure Noise Records, and they've also shared two new songs: 'Million Miles of Fun' and 'Detective Lieutenant'.
A press release explains: "The two songs represent the essential tension between overt melody and visceral aggression that fuels Drug Church - the former pushing the band's seamless blend of hardcore bite and massive, 90s-indebted hooks to its most anthemic point, while the latter shows off a level of tunefulness never before seen in their catalog."
Check them out below; the full tracklisting reads:
1. Fun's Over
2. Super Saturated
3. Plucked
4. Million Miles of Fun
5. Detective Lieutenant
6. Tiresome
7. World Impact
8. Premium Offer
9. Piss & Quiet
10. Athlete on Bench