Drug Church have announced a new album, and shared two new songs - 'Million Miles of Fun' and 'Detective Lieutenant'

Listen

The full-length is out in March via Pure Noise Records.

Published: 4:13 pm, November 10, 2021

Drug Church have announced a new album, 'Hygiene'.

They follow-up to 2018 LP 'Cheer', it's set for release on 11th March via Pure Noise Records, and they've also shared two new songs: 'Million Miles of Fun' and 'Detective Lieutenant'.

A press release explains: "The two songs represent the essential tension between overt melody and visceral aggression that fuels Drug Church - the former pushing the band's seamless blend of hardcore bite and massive, 90s-indebted hooks to its most anthemic point, while the latter shows off a level of tunefulness never before seen in their catalog."

Check them out below; the full tracklisting reads:



1. Fun's Over

2. Super Saturated

3. Plucked

4. Million Miles of Fun

5. Detective Lieutenant

6. Tiresome

7. World Impact

8. Premium Offer

9. Piss & Quiet

10. Athlete on Bench